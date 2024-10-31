One vs one was sacred in tennis. No longer.
SummaryWatching a tennis players' sweaty, solo struggle to decode a rival was thrilling. Now coaches can talk and it spoils the fun.
Sometimes to win a match you need to swallow your vomit.
This isn’t pride, it’s a tactic.
Somdev Devvarman, on his way to becoming a full-time tennis coach, is re-telling a tale he heard on the tennis tour from 20 years ago about two top players.
It’s Miami, a cruel heat rising, the match tight. One player looks like he’s going to pass out. The second, who’s throwing up in his mouth, notices this. If he lets the vomit go, his rival might notice it and get a second wind. So he swallows it and comes out of the changeover walking with an exaggerated sense of well being.
He wins, his rival retires, and this is quick thinking in distress. It’s what the best sport asks: can you, alone, suffer and solve all at once?