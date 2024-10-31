One vs one was sacred in tennis. No longer.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided off-court coaching—which has been trialled on some tours—will be allowed in tennis from 2025. Now signals from coaches are fine. Now brief chats are permissible between points and longer ones at the change of ends. You can tell a player his rival is cramping in case he missed it. You can adjust his court position. Used to be a time when all frustrated players could do was throw up their hands. Now someone is there to hold it.