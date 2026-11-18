Over the last few years I have come to recognize how cultivating a mindset for equanimity is a superpower. It allows one to experience life’s curveballs and yet remain steady. When I was a young person, I chased success, achieving complex tasks, and navigated intricacy. In my early 40s, I realized that the secret is to work and love with equanimity.
The time I spent at monasteries, learning from monks and Buddhist teachers, combined with my work as a psychotherapist and the challenges life brought my way gradually shaped and deepened this mindset. As with most life skills, developing an equanimous mindset is a lifelong process that requires practice, patience, and the recognition that there will be days when you feel like you are taking three steps backward and faltering.
Understanding equanimity
At its heart, equanimity involves the capacity to stay centred amidst life’s highs (success, joy, fame) and its lows (pain, illness or what we perceive as rejection by others).
In a research paper titled Mechanisms of Mindfulness: A Buddhist Psychological Model, Andrea Grabovac et al in 2011 describe equanimity as “approaching pleasant, unpleasant and neutral experiences with equal interest.”
The trick is to stay present and watch these experiences as they are, without imposing any meaning, personalization or preconceived ideas. The idea is to be fully alive to these experiences and not suppress or run away from them— watch them as they unfold and hold space for all kinds of feelings.
Equanimity involves being even minded, calm, and most importantly, non-judgmental as one interacts with loved ones and the world at large.