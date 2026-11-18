Over the last few years I have come to recognize how cultivating a mindset for equanimity is a superpower. It allows one to experience life’s curveballs and yet remain steady. When I was a young person, I chased success, achieving complex tasks, and navigated intricacy. In my early 40s, I realized that the secret is to work and love with equanimity.
Over the last few years I have come to recognize how cultivating a mindset for equanimity is a superpower. It allows one to experience life’s curveballs and yet remain steady. When I was a young person, I chased success, achieving complex tasks, and navigated intricacy. In my early 40s, I realized that the secret is to work and love with equanimity.
The time I spent at monasteries, learning from monks and Buddhist teachers, combined with my work as a psychotherapist and the challenges life brought my way gradually shaped and deepened this mindset. As with most life skills, developing an equanimous mindset is a lifelong process that requires practice, patience, and the recognition that there will be days when you feel like you are taking three steps backward and faltering.
The time I spent at monasteries, learning from monks and Buddhist teachers, combined with my work as a psychotherapist and the challenges life brought my way gradually shaped and deepened this mindset. As with most life skills, developing an equanimous mindset is a lifelong process that requires practice, patience, and the recognition that there will be days when you feel like you are taking three steps backward and faltering.
Understanding equanimity
At its heart, equanimity involves the capacity to stay centred amidst life’s highs (success, joy, fame) and its lows (pain, illness or what we perceive as rejection by others).
In a research paper titled Mechanisms of Mindfulness: A Buddhist Psychological Model, Andrea Grabovac et al in 2011 describe equanimity as “approaching pleasant, unpleasant and neutral experiences with equal interest.”
The trick is to stay present and watch these experiences as they are, without imposing any meaning, personalization or preconceived ideas. The idea is to be fully alive to these experiences and not suppress or run away from them— watch them as they unfold and hold space for all kinds of feelings.
Equanimity involves being even minded, calm, and most importantly, non-judgmental as one interacts with loved ones and the world at large.
My learning has been that it's easier to maintain equanimity when it comes to strangers. The real task lies in observing what happens when we are interacting with people we love, our own family. As a 48-year-old client mentioned in therapy, “I’m calm with everyone and then a phone call from my mum is enough for me to get agitated. I feel trapped in the past and harbour animosity.”
Practising emotional balance
This awareness is the foundational block to developing an attitude of even mindedness. Developing equanimity requires tolerance for discomfort, dropping judgement, and having compassion, openness, flexibility and trust when it comes to both people and life.
Psychologist Rick Hanson talks about how ours brains can be like Velcro for the negative experiences but Teflon when it comes to positive experiences. It helps to become aware of this tendency of the brain and actively work towards changing it. I have found it useful to see unpleasant experiences as impermanent, and knowing that feelings do have a limited lifetime. Building an awareness of impermanence helps with equanimity.
While feelings of pain, grief, betrayal don’t go away, they change form and we often can build a life around those. As we begin to see both good and not so good experiences as transient, both our grasping and trying to attach ourselves to these experiences reduces.
Another tool that helps is recognizing experiences and people that evoke a sense of calm. For some, it’s spending time in nature; for others, it is visiting places of religion. For some other, calmness comes from activities like cooking, knitting or running. Through engaging in these practices, we gradually train our minds to cultivate a greater sense of stability and inner safety.
Learning to sit in meditation and keep coming back to the present moment also helps. As one of my teachers would say, the trick is to learn how to carry the equanimous attitude we experience on the meditation cushion in our daily life
I still have a long way to go when it comes to embodying equanimity in my everyday life. Nevertheless, I’m grateful that this journey has begun and that I have these practices to guide me along the way.
Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and author.