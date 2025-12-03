The friendship recession: Are we losing the art of connection?
There is a decline in both the time people spend with friends and the number of close friendships they sustain
A 45-year-old female client says she’s becoming increasingly disillusioned with friendships. “Despite having many friends, in the last two years there is this subtle, consistent feeling of disconnection. My heart aches for real conversations, not likes or comments on my social media, which is barely a glimpse into what I’m feeling. I wish they engaged with me more at a personal level."