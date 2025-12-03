The friendship recession: Are we losing the art of connection?

Women say their closeness in friendships has been eroded and the number of friends they can rely on is dwindling. Male clients say they don’t have anyone to talk to or confide in—conversations are usually superficial. Researchers around the world are calling this “friendship recession"—a decline in both the time people spend with friends and the number of close friendships that people have or sustain. Although most of the data comes from the US, I’m seeing similar trends in India.