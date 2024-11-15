Exploring the healing power of sound in a noisy world
SummarySinging bowls. Sound gardens. Silent clubs. A wave of wellness and lifestyle trends and community initiatives are using sound—and the lack of it—to be heard over the constant buzz of a noisy, overstimulated world
On a September evening, yoga mats share space with clothing and jewellery displays at Amala Earth’s store in Delhi. The conscious lifestyle marketplace hosts various events at its Vasant Vihar flagship, and the day’s fixture is a yin and sound bath session. Yoga and wellness expert Riya Vyas takes a dozen or so participants through a 2-hour session, with a plethora of bronze and crystal bowls which, when played, seem to send sonic waves vibrating throughout the body. I feel heightened by the sound, as if my nerves and muscles are being hauled out of my skin. Surely how Doctor Strange must feel in the astral plane.
According to Vyas, the experience differs from one to another. Participants at the session exemplify her observation—one speaks of feeling relaxed, another says they felt entranced, and a third participant mentions how the sound evoked memories of their mother. Pankhuri Dhanjal, assistant marketing manager, Amala Earth, notes that sound bath sessions have received a positive response from visitors and are becoming a regular feature at the store.
Sound has come to occupy the crux of numerous emerging trends and initiatives that seek to offer solutions for well-being and mindful lifestyles. It is both antithetical yet apt in our world of endless sonic overstimulation. The silence of nature, and its sounds—birds chirping, wind and rain—fade into the background, as the racket of modern living amplifies. A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) study last year estimated that vehicles can well be the biggest source of noise pollution in Delhi, exceeding industries and raising ambient noise around residential, public, and commercial spaces. In Mumbai, a citizen welfare group has been petitioning authorities to curb noise pollution from construction sites, though such complaints are hardly limited to one city. It is commonplace to violate noise-level regulations during festivities. The CPCB mandates that state governments undertake the maintenance of ambient air quality standards across four types of zones (residential, industrial, commercial, and silent), but implementation can be uneven and lacklustre.
