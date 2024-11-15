Exploring the healing power of sound in a noisy world

Based on diagnoses, patients may be recommended escaping from stressors into quieter places and activities—be it vipassana and meditation, or a quiet holiday. But sound can also be therapeutic for some patients, and expert mental health recommendations may include learning a musical instrument or being part of a group activity such as chanting. “There’s a vibe that feels more positive," he says. As consumers lean towards holistic well-being, the demand for such healing practices is rising. Research on the field however is still ongoing, and Rastogi notes that randomised, controlled trials are needed before doctors can prescribe them to patients. Dr Renjen echoes this view, observing that evidence for sound healing, though promising, remains preliminary. “Most studies are small-scale or anecdotal, and further research is necessary to fully understand the therapeutic mechanisms and benefits," he says. “Sound healing offers potential therapeutic value, particularly for mental health and stress reduction, but it should be considered as a complementary therapy rather than a primary treatment.