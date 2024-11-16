All sound is not noise
SummaryA wave of wellness and lifestyle trends and community initiatives are using sound—and the lack of it—to be heard over the constant buzz of a noisy, overstimulated world
Some time ago, I came across a podcast episode with US-based sound artist Brian House, who records everyday sounds that are beyond the range of human hearing and makes them audible for us. While he had been recording all sorts of sounds, what he was talking about in that podcast was rats. He’d used special microphones to record the street sounds of New York City and then isolated the sounds the rats made—and when he remixed it to the frequency humans could hear, it sounded remarkably like a form of speech though the overall effect is rather disquieting.