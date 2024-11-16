All sound is not noise

I can’t remember the larger point about coexistence he planned to make with his installation but as he took you through the process of stripping away the layers of noise from city life, it was a reminder about how much we can’t or don’t hear though we surround ourselves with sound. Some of it is intentional—the music we plug into to drown out the world or someone else’s speech; much of it we’d like to live without, like the grate of construction drills. The racket of modern living is itself a source of stress—which is why silent retreats, sound healing, sound gardens, and meditative experiences based on concentrated listening are becoming popular. Sound—soothing, discordant or its absence—is the foundation for an entire world of mindfulness programmes. Our cover story tracks the rise in demand for sound healing, the different forms it takes, and the impact of sound, and noise, on overall well-being. We also look at tailored wellness programmes for women working through the particular dilemmas they face in their mid-30s and 40s, and the sounds that are disappearing from our lives.