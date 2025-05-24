When athletes decide the right time to retire
Shrenik Avlani 7 min read 24 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryFor most athletes the end comes abruptly. But some like P.R. Sreejesh are prudent enough to leave on their own terms
All through April the Indian Premier League (IPL) was in full swing, and then came the cross-border tensions. On either side of that tense week, two of India’s greatest World Cup winning batsmen announced their retirement.
