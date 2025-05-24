When athletes decide the right time to retire

Dasgupta points out that players with that requisite amount of extra focus are the ones who can keep playing for a longer period of time. “When you are in your 20s, you have all the energy in the world and are trying to make your name in the game. By 35-36, if you are still playing, you have made it and become famous. The question that arises then is do you still have the hunger, are you ready to make the sacrifices and put in 10-12 hours each day to be able to play at the top level? That’s the first thing that hits you," says Dasgupta.