The AVC Cup bronze win signals a new beginning for Indian volleyball

Indian captain Jerome Vinith knew the opportunity was too good to pass. With Ahmedabad hosting the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men’s Cup, it was the first time in a decade that the Indian men’s team would be playing an international competition at home. For a sport perennially embroiled in administrative chaos, this was a glimmer of hope. And the Indian team held on to it, to capture a bronze in their tournament debut.
Though almost every team at the competition was ranked higher than the hosts, India defeated New Zealand, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Bahrain and Australia, dropping only one set, to enter the semifinals unbeaten. They suffered a 2-3 defeat to eventual champions Indonesia in the semifinals, but bounced back the next day to beat defending champions Bahrain 25–23, 23–25, 25–21, 25–17 in the bronze medal play-off.
“The semifinal loss really hurt us. We had great momentum, we were one set up against Indonesia, and to lose from there was very difficult for us to take,” says Vinith.