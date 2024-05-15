Sports: Neeraj Chopra in competition mode as Paris beckons
SummaryNeeraj Chopra didn’t quite hit the heights in Doha, but his Diamond League performance was a timely reminder of the javelin star’s quality
It wasn’t 90m. It wasn’t even over 88.38m, which would have helped him open the all-crucial Olympics year with a win at the Doha Diamond League. But it wasn’t going to dampen the mood of Neeraj Chopra, the pied piper of Indian athletics. Sporting a neon orange jacket—which he kept slipping into between throws during the competition—Chopra signed almost every autograph, smiled cheerfully and clicked almost every selfie asked of him before he made his way to the players’ exit. Doha is as close to home as it gets on the international athletics calendar for Chopra, and he basked in the fanfare.
“I am happy with the result today, but not with the effort," Chopra told the media. On Friday, 10 May, playing his first event of the season, the Indian had missed the first place by a matter of two centimetres. His fierce rival Jakub Vadlejch had won the event with a best throw of 88.38m. Almost through the evening, the 26-year-old, who started the evening with a foul, had been underwhelming despite a helpful tailwind. But Chopra did what’s expected of champions—perform well even on a bad day. On his last effort, he sent the spear soaring over the field, over 85m—the last marked distance at the Qatar Sports Club stadium Friday night. 88.36m. Second place.
“Today, I felt that I could do it but," he said. “Maybe God wants me to [cross 90] somewhere else."
Doha was Chopra’s comeback into competition mode—his first international event since the Asian Games in Hangzhou in October 2023. He took some time to warm up to the challenge before his best effort of the day. In the last two competitions, the javelin star has broken away from the trend and has finished stronger than he started.