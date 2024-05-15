Sports: Neeraj Chopra in competition mode as Paris beckons

“India is a big country and everyone wants (us to win) gold," smiled Chopra. “But it’s really hard because it’s the Olympics – the best athletes in the world come there. Tokyo showed that I could handle the pressure of such a big competition and the belief that I could do it. After that, I had a good 2022. I had a national record, a few 89+ throws and a few 88. I have a lot of confidence. It will help me in Paris as well. Even if I am not doing too well in the beginning, I know I can handle myself till the end. I know how to handle the pressure now, even if my body is not with me."