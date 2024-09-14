Expecting a child, and a medal

“One thing I will say is that being an athlete helped through the journey because your body is much stronger," Popat adds. “We are so used to having aches and pains, going through tough times, sometimes you don’t get sleep. Maybe we are in a better position to handle the body’s changes. It’s a question of how you take care of your body through pregnancy, and maybe that also helped me. Just the discipline of maybe the doctor saying ‘this is the routine then that’s what you stick to’. If they say ‘avoid this food’, you do it."