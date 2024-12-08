A book that explains diplomatic ties as live-in relationships
SummarySreeram Chaulia’s ‘Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners’ explains how strategic friendships can become models of mutual benefit
Sreeram Chaulia’s Friends: India’s Closest Strategic Partners brings together not only the doctrines at play but also the variegated dynamics of seven of India’s valuable friends to illuminate the opportunities and challenges facing India as a rising power.
He explains the intricacies of India’s vital bilateral partnerships with Japan, Australia, the US, Russia, France, Israel and the UAE. The title, Friends, and the author’s usage of Kautilya’s characterization of friendships in the epigraph are intriguing. Can two countries be friends the way two individuals can be? Chaulia draws parallels, pointing out that a strategic partnership is akin to a live-in relationship and that an alliance evokes the exclusivity and commitments of a marriage. Strategic partnerships give both sides benefits but also accord space to each to pursue other friendships as long as those are not inimical to the interests of both.
Therein lies the crux. They must have each other’s backs. Recent developments in Bangladesh and controversies over harbouring and encouraging violent extremists, terrorists and separatists against India are tests of India’s strategic partnerships and highlight the need to draw some red lines even as governments change in democracies like the US.