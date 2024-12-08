A book that explains diplomatic ties as live-in relationships

Multilateral or plurilateral cooperation can reinforce core bilateral partnerships, as was seen during India’s successful G20 presidency in 2023. Bilateral dyads are good not only for advancing India’s core national interests, but also for geopolitical and geoeconomic stabilization and regional and global governance. While the symbiosis between India and its best friends in economic, military and geopolitical domains is growing, one has to be wary of weaponization of interdependencies. What if the volatile regional and global situation changes and the dependability of some of these friends comes into question? Chaulia has raised the issue of parallel dependencies of some of India’s friends on China. India must continue tobuild self-reliance and diversification in critical areas as an insurance vis-a-vis the inbuilt risks of some of its strategic partnerships.