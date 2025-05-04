Sri Lanka travel: Skip touristy Galle and Bentota, head to Kalutara

That afternoon, a strong gust of rain and thunder leads to the discovery of a fine shelter: the Geoffrey Bawa Library, modelled on the architect’s study and a showcase for furnishings designed or owned by him along with many of his architectural drawings. The rain ultimately washes out my lagoon-side dining plans, but there are no complaints as two servers wheel out a cart bursting with a melange of dishes. An array of spicy sambals and sweet relishes vies for attention with delicious curries, including lobster, fish, chicken, and prawn. The ubiquitous dhal (with a dash of coconut milk) is flanked by delectable vegetarian foot soldiers: pumpkin curry, tempered potatoes, sweet-and-sour aubergines, curried raw mango, and stir-fried green beans. Fresh salads, pickles, and papad round off the stunning display. I slowly partake of the food, trying to uncover the many layers and flavours: Dutch, Portuguese, Indian, English, Arab, and Malay.