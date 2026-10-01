Travel: Learning to surf the waves in Weligama

It is raining in Weligama, enough for most people to wait out the showers indoors. But I spot people in the sea as I drive past the bay.

They’re surfing.

“The rain doesn’t stop us,” a trainer sitting by a stack of surfboards at Yaka Surf Club tells me when I step out to take a few photographs. “Not when it comes to surfing.”

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Twenty years ago, Weligama was a fishing town most travellers drove past on their way to Galle. Today, its broad, 2km bay is lined with surf schools, boards and beginners waiting to paddle out.

Weligama translates to “sandy village”, a fitting name for a town curved around a wide golden bay on Sri Lanka’s southern coast, about 144km from Colombo. The shallow, sandy beach and small, generally consistent waves make it ideal for first-timers.

Surf's up As many as 20 surf schools and camps are packed into this relatively small stretch of coast, including Lucky’s Surf Camp, Kima Surf, Ama Surf School, The Surfer, Elsewhere Surf Camp, Freedom Surf School, Ride a Wave, Blue Wave, Layback, and Adare Waves. A weeklong stay-and-learn programmes can be priced between $300-750.

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For Lucky, owner of Lucky’s Surf Camp, calling Weligama simply a beginner’s break misses the point. “I think there’s a misconception that because Weligama is a beach break and is good for beginners, it’s somehow only a beginner’s wave,” he says. “I grew up surfing here, and became national champion surfing in all kinds of conditions.”

Born and raised in the coastal fishing village, Lucky began surfing at 11 and won his first Red Bull Ride My Wave competition at 16. He has since won the majority of Sri Lanka’s surfing contests, has been National Champion since 2019.

Lucky says the waves are more varied than Weligama’s reputation suggests. When small and soft, they are ideal for learning. But the beach can be very different when the swell arrives. “There’s no single fixed peak. The waves are always changing. You have to read the ocean, choose the right wave, find the right peak, and adjust your positioning constantly,” Lucky says. “You can have slow waves, fast waves, lefts, rights, small waves, big waves—sometimes all in the same session.”

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That variety makes Weligama a useful training ground. “If you can really surf Weligama, you can surf anywhere in Sri Lanka,” says Lucky, adding that the town was a very different place when he started surfing. “Surfing was a local thing, a small community.”

Now, beginners arrive alongside experienced surfers and an increasing number of longboarders drawn by the long, softer waves. “The waves haven’t changed, but everything around them has,” Lucky says. “We’ve watched a small local surf scene grow into an international surf destination.”

That growth has brought jobs and businesses: instructors, camps, guest houses, restaurants, and cafés.

A day at a surf camp often begins with an early session in the water, followed by a communal breakfast. Afternoons might involve another surf, a trip to another beach, a temple or market visit, or a tuk-tuk ride. There is sunset yoga, then drinks and dinner.

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Lahiru Chamara, a qualified instructor who runs The Surfer, says the daily social events bring everyone together. “The favourite is the boat ride we organise once a month. We sail around the Weligama and Mirissa coastline on a yacht, and it’s an experience to mingle and enjoy the beauty of the island from the sea,” he says.

Weligama is packed with surf schools and camps.

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Lucky agrees on the social aspect: “You arrive not knowing anyone, and within a day you can have a whole group of people to explore Sri Lanka with. Surfing connects people instantly.” Some stay longer than intended as Weligama is an easy base to explore the southern coast.

A new coastal culture is reshaping Weligama as travellers flock to Sri Lanka’s south coast. But fishing remains part of daily life: colourful boats bob in the bay, fishermen bring in the day’s catch, and fresh seafood is sold along the roadside.

Chamindra Goonevardene, vice-president, sales and marketing of resort group Resplendent Ceylon, says the change has been gradual but clear over the past 15-20 years. He has watched Weligama build an international reputation without losing its older, slower one.

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“This coexistence of tradition and modern coastal culture gives Weligama its distinctive character,” Goonevardene says. “Surfing has brought new energy and international attention, while fishing remains embedded in the community’s way of life,” he says.

Weligama’s natural setting makes it special, he believes. “Its sheltered bay offers gentle, consistent waves ideal for learning to surf, while the surrounding coastline gives more experienced surfers access to several renowned breaks.”

Stronger breaks around Mirissa to the east and towards Galle and Hikkaduwa to the west are also within reach.

“I’ve always wanted to learn to surf. The gentle waves, warm water, and friendly instructor made it the right time to give it a go,” says Linda Peakes, a traveller from Melbourne.

There is plenty to do when the board is put away. Nearby Ahangama is known for its cafés and restaurants, while the Habaraduwa turtle hatchery offers a chance to explore conservation efforts. Stilt fishermen can still be seen along parts of the coast, perched above the water in an age-old fishing tradition.

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But the bay is the biggest draw. “Weligama will always be the main spot for beginners in Sri Lanka,” Lucky says. “But Weligama doesn’t need to stop being a beginner’s wave to become a serious surf town. It already is.”

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.

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About the Author Teja Lele Teja Lele is a freelance editor who loves to write. She trained as an architect, only to find that her love for words outweighed that for architectura...Read More ✕ Teja Lele Teja Lele is a freelance editor who loves to write. She trained as an architect, only to find that her love for words outweighed that for architectural drawings. She loves to read, watch crime shows, and believes the best stories are found between the pages of a passport.