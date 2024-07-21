When sari meets faux leather

Since starting his eponymous brand eight years ago, designer Sameer Madan has been experimenting with a variety of faux leather designs and bodycon pieces.

Now, Madan, known as the “leather geometrist” of the Indian fashion industry, has turned his attention towards the humble sari. For the brand's latest collection, La Losange: Drapes, the London College of Fashion graduate, Madan has played with the many silhouettes of the timeless sari, using materials like faux leather.

His first memory of the sari was when he saw his mother and sisters getting ready for a wedding. “Each of them wore a different style of sari, which intrigued me. The sheer variety in the silhouette, whether it was Banarasi, Chanderi, or silk, mesmerised me,” he says. "It was fascinating to see how one garment could be presented in so many unique ways."

In an interview with Lounge, the designer talks about his first-ever sari collection, the inspiration behind it, and more. Edited excerpts:

Also read: Jayanti Reddy on giving Banarasi weaves a modern touch What informs the collection? The simplicity of Sridevi's sari aesthetic is what informs the collection. My memory of Sridevi is from movies like Lamhe (1991), where she wore beautiful, strong-coloured, simple chiffon saris. This became the basic inspiration behind the collection, making them bold and solid.

Are these pre-stitched, zippered saris or traditional yardage? These are semi pre-stitched saris, for easy wear.

The Lesia Saree, made using faux leather

Sari purists have time and again scoffed at sari gowns and pre-stitched saris. Your take? Creativity has no bounds. It's everyone's interpretation of the idea of a sari. For me, I prefer to keep the silhouette simple and take it as a blank canvas rather than trying to change it.

Most of the saris in the collection have been paired with edgy blouses and bralettes. Is the traditional blouse dead? No, traditional blouses are beautiful and should always be around, but these are Samir Madan saris, and they need to look like part of the brand. While designing the collection, we wanted to keep the aesthetic of Sameer Madan intact, hence the edgy blouses.

Also read: What's trending in wedding wear? Fun, playful bralettes How was the process of conceptualising the collection? The process was exciting and very impulsive, to be honest. It wasn't a strategic plan we played out, which made it thrilling. Deciding to explore this new vertical for the brand was a long process because the technicalities were different from what I was used to.

Was it easy to work with faux leather? If used correctly, faux leather can lend itself to effortless draping. It depends on the designer, but I've been working with the material for so long that I understand the physics and science behind it. For me, it wasn't too hard, but we had to be mindful of the heaviness and look to ensure a free-flowing silhouette.

If there's a designer you'd love to work under, who would it be and why? Nobody, as I prefer to chart my own creative path.