Srinath Raghavan unpacks Indira Gandhi's controversial legacy during the Emergency years
Swarna Rajagopalan 7 min read 20 Jul 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Srinath Raghavan’s scholarship is unquestionable, but the absence of Indira Gandhi's ‘voice’ in his new book blunts its emotional edge
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I am a child of the Indira Gandhi era. Through my formative years, she was Prime Minister. Until 1977, it never occurred to me that men could aspire to this position. Consider what an amazing reversal this is in a patriarchal, misogynistic society—that a little girl thought that only women could lead her country. Of course, this was always with the chorus of Indian male voices saying derisively, “That woman (this or that) …" Even back then, I knew that tone was reserved for women—women drivers, women managers, women entrepreneurs and, of course, women Prime Ministers. No matter, as that little girl, I still wanted to be “that woman."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story