‘Startups of Bharat’: The secret behind Chai Sutta Bar's success

If you are still in college, you might have friends preparing for competitive exams such as the UPSC or MBA entrance exams, such as CAT and XAT. Some might also be thinking of starting their own businesses or ventures.

While in college, many people are enthusiastic, with age on their side and a zeal to make a mark. Young people don’t just study but also dream of making a difference in the world. After classes, a different kind of adventure begins. Some students, armed with ambition and business ideas, are not just thinking about getting a job. They see their age as an advantage, a time to take risks and leave their mark. The energy to create something new drives them to explore ideas no one has tried before.

This was the story of Anubhav Dubey, a young soul born in the heartland of Madhya Pradesh, Rewa district, in 1993. However, Anubhav’s journey was destined to deviate from the conventional paths etched by his family. Despite a business-oriented lineage, his father’s vision painted a different future, one in which Anubhav would become an esteemed IAS officer.

Fuelled by familial expectations, Anubhav found himself in the bustling streets of Delhi, fervently preparing for the UPSC exams. But, as fate would have it, the corridors of bureaucracy weren't to be his only route. Faced with the challenges of competitive exams, Anubhav stood at a crossroads, his dreams of a nine-to-five job fading against the allure of entrepreneurship.

Anubhav had big dreams to start something of his own, but was stuck between his family’s expectations and his own dreams. So, along with his friend Anand, he decided to take a leap of faith. They chose to pursue their dreams. For this, they chose to pursue their dream and start a business. They brainstormed various ideas and settled on something universally loved—tea! With just a modest sum they had saved up, they opened a humble tea stall in Indore in 2016.

When you wake up, you need tea (chai). When you come home exhausted from work, you’re in desperate need of tea. From the fanciest restaurants to the littlest dhabas, chai is everywhere.

Anubhav and Anand, armed with a small investment of ₹3 lakh, embarked on their tea business. They were well aware of their financial limitations, understanding that they couldn’t afford any marketing, interior design or branding. But this didn’t deter them. They decided to proceed with their idea and opened a small outlet outside a girls’ hostel in Indore. They borrowed items from others and used a simple wooden plank with ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ handwritten on it. To their delight, this humble setup worked like a charm, proving that success can be achieved even with limited resources. This cafe with a handwritten board started getting so famous for its unique name that sometimes, they couldn’t handle the rush.

Now, Why Should Your Customers Need You and Only You? Every business strives to answer a crucial question: why should customers choose them over competitors? The answer lies in a Unique Sales Proposition (USP). Your USP is the distinctive element that makes your business stand out in the market, giving customers a compelling reason to choose you. Identifying your USP involves completing the phrase, ‘Customers will buy from me because my business is the only __________ .’ (fill in the blank)

Your USP can evolve with changes in your business or the market, and you may have different USPs for different customer segments. These USPs can be effective because they are driven by what the customer looks for when buying. It’s a good idea to review your USPs regularly.

Can you tailor your products or services to match your customers' needs better? Consider asking your customers why they buy from you. This will tell you what they think your USP is—this may differ from what you think your USP is.

It’s also useful to constantly check what your competitor is doing. Remember—if your competitors are doing the same things as you, your USP is no longer your USP. At this point, you either need to strengthen your USP or your core or build another moat that can augment your existing USP.

The best way to KYC is through talking to your customers, being with them and spending time with them. Because when you are building a company, you need to have that sort of discipline to know the real problems and pain points of your customers. After all, they are the ones you are building the company for.

The Viral Hacks Behind the CSB Virality If you want to impress your customers, you need to know them. As simple as that.

Anubhav and Anand understood this well, which is why Chai Sutta Bar was able to capture the attention of its customers and become incredibly popular.

But the question is: how did they truly understand their customers and turn that understanding into virality?

Well for that, they started deploying the following marketing strategy:

1. Word of Mouth and Social Proof: Anubhav and Anand demonstrated their entrepreneurial ingenuity by inviting friends and playing music to create a bustling atmosphere, sparking curiosity among passers-by. This clever tactic led people to believe there was something unique about the place, contributing to its initial success.

2. Free Tea: On the first day, they offered free tea, which was an irresistible draw. Once people experienced the quality, they were more likely to return as paying customers.

3. Organic Growth: Their marketing relied heavily on word of mouth and the organic buzz created by the initial free offerings and strategic location of their outlets, mainly right in front of girls’ hostels at various locations.

4. Name and Branding: ‘Chai Sutta Bar’ cleverly played on words. While ‘sutta’ is Hindi slang for a cigarette, in Chai Sutta Bar’s context, it denoted principles or basics, creating a unique and memorable brand identity.

Despite the word ‘sutta’ in their name, they did not sell cigarettes, maintaining a focus on tea and related products.