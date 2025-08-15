It’s time to revisit the stereotype of the surgeon in the 21st century

For surgeons of my generation, the “surgical personality" is a clearly identifiable trait. We could fairly accurately recognise which medical student would specialise in a medical versus a surgical discipline. Dr Kathy Hughes in her blog Behind the Mask says novelist Richard Gordon’s popular creation, Sir Lancelot Spratt, epitomises the stereotypical surgeon, usually male with a “testosterone-induced swagger, confident, brash, charismatic and commanding to the point of arrogance".

“He is volatile, even bullying and abusive. Cuts first, asks questions later, because to cut is to cure, and the best cure is cold, hard steel. Sometimes wrong, but never in doubt. Good with his hands, but has no time to explain. Compassion and communication are for sissies." He is also decisive, well-organised and hard-working.

A 1991 study by Schwartz and others, analysing the personality of medical students found that those who were competitive, aggressive and highly confident became surgeons. Kevin Dutton in his book The Wisdom of Psychopaths (2012) found that surgeons are No.5 on the list of professions with the highest number of psychopaths. It is cold comfort to know that CEOs and lawyers score ahead of us.

There are some kinder descriptions of surgeons as well. The familiar adage that surgeons must have “the eyes of an eagle, the heart of a lion and the fingers of a lady" is attributed to Aristotle. Another good one is that “a surgeon should have a temperate and moderate disposition. He should have well-formed hands, long slender fingers, a strong body, not inclined to tremble and with all his members trained to the capable fulfilment of the wishes of his mind" (from Chirurgia Magna, written in 1296, by Guido Lanfranchi). Not surprisingly, both these quotes are from surgeons themselves.

Every personality is multifaceted and complex. We all know surgeons who have these traits in varying measures, but the stereotype needs to be accurate only some of the time for it to become a stereotype. So, how did this come to be? Probably because physicians looked down on the illiterate barber-surgeons of yore. Before the discovery of anaesthesia, these traits were necessary in order to function. Surgery at that time was often performed for infectious conditions like gangrene. It was performed in front of an audience with strong men holding the patient down, and speed was of the essence. No time to think or communicate. Mortality was very high. Observers often fainted from the ordeal— a luxury not available to the surgeon.

But times have changed, even from when I trained 40 years ago. Although I thought poorly of surgeons as a medical student, I quickly realised during my internship that they were kind, thoughtful, effective, and went out of their way to help their patients, reflecting and agonising over each decision they had made. Truly, they “attached themselves to their patient with the last stitch they took". I think that the great majority of modern surgeons are of this ilk. Today, preoperative diagnostics ensure every patient goes to surgery with an established diagnosis and treatment plan, often defined at a multidisciplinary meeting.

While the surgeon remains the captain of the ship, multiple specialties are involved in patient care perioperatively. Rudeness and the throwing of instruments are no longer tolerated. Today, no patient undergoes surgery without consent, and then after a clear and detailed discussion on what the operation entails, treatment is delivered with kindness and respect. The public now has access to information, demands quality and does not accept preventable complications. The qualities that a surgeon needs have changed accordingly.

A 2018 study by Whitaker M., published in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons used a psychological test called the Five Factor Model, that breaks down personality into five key traits—extroversion (measured by sociability, a preference for company), agreeableness (one’s tendency to be compassionate, caring and trustful), conscientiousness (self-discipline, sense of duty), neuroticism (tendency towards negative emotions like anger, anxiety and depression, emotional stability) and openness (intellectual curiosity, creativity). Surgeons scored significantly higher in all but extroversion compared to the general population and physicians. Sadly, the study also found that surgeons become more prone to neuroticism as they age, the inverse of the general population. Another similar study found that surgeons who maintain their empathy and are more introverted tend to have better patient outcomes.

Surgery, despite being deeply professionally satisfying, remains a demanding, stressful and unpredictable job. The gap between success and failure can be frighteningly small. Surgeons experience tremendous highs and agonising lows. Some surgeons cope by numbing their emotions, losing empathy and feeling emotionally disconnected. This condition, called compassion fatigue, causes them to lose interest in things they used to enjoy, and experience increased sadness and anger.

The term “second victim syndrome" has been coined for emotional trauma experienced by healthcare professionals after an adverse patient event, made worse by feeling that their own trauma is illegitimate in comparison to that of the patient and patient’s relatives. Most surgeons experience anxiety and grief, which leads to increased rates of burnout. Under the mask of an overconfident and narcissistic surgeon may be grief and pain, all the more difficult to diagnose because of their facade of invulnerability.

A recent study by Shanafet and others showed that 58% of surgeons experience burnout compared to 28% of working individuals in the general population. A major contributor is poor work-life balance, resulting from positive surgical personality traits like passion, drive and the pursuit of excellence morphing into negative traits of poor delegation, micromanagement and perfectionism.

Surgeons score about 25% lower than the general population in happiness metrics. We know that 48% of happiness is genetically established, 40% is determined by specific isolated events like buying a new car or doing a new operation, and 12% is derived from family, community, and work environment. The hedonistic treadmill is a term used to determine how much happiness one derives from achieving something. For example, as a junior surgeon, one might be thrilled repairing a hernia, but soon it becomes routine and mundane. The surgeon now craves a major organ resection or transplant. The treadmill keeps getting steeper, so one needs to run harder and harder to maintain the same level of happiness.

Flow happiness, or happiness experienced by a highly competent individual working on a complex challenge that meets their level of skill without overwhelming them, is something all surgeons identify with, especially when they face a complicated case, have to make difficult decisions and experience a satisfying outcome.

My wife says she now identifies three phases of my personality—one, when I am waiting for the next challenging case during which time I am crabby and cantankerous; two, when I get such a case, then I am high and happy; and three, when the complex case experiences complications, I am sad and thoughtful and completely absorbed within myself. And then the cycle repeats.

It does appear that the stereotypical surgical personality has dulled over time. You won’t see Lancelot Spratts in the operating theatre anymore. Modern surgeons need to be empathetic to their patients and kind to themselves. They must create an environment in which team members are not afraid to speak up or offer an opinion, factors that are vital to patient safety.

In today’s world, surgeons need to be confident not arrogant, passionate not micromanagers, leaders not dictators, and have the ability to remain calm even in moments of life-threatening catastrophe, successfully overcoming the challenge at hand. I don’t know how we tread this fine line, but I think family, friends and mentors help to show the way.

An article in The American Journal of Surgery (2017) advises surgeons to “protect and mature important relationships, debrief with trusted friends and family after stressful events and seek professional help for symptoms of depression and anxiety". Surgeons in training at some centres in the US are taught relaxation techniques, mindfulness and cognitive reframing. The latter involves identifying a negative emotion and modifying the perspective with which one views the thought behind that emotion to reframe it more positively. Debriefing after particularly stressful events like the death of a child or an on-table death can be useful if done properly.

It’s time for the surgical community to reflect on how to help the next generation of surgeons remain compassionate, nurture and enjoy relationships, and maintain a work environment that promotes professional growth for their team members and optimises patient safety.

Sanjay Govil is hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru.

