It’s time to revisit the stereotype of the surgeon in the 21st century
Sanjay Govil 7 min read 15 Aug 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Surgeons have to stay compassionate while maintaining a work ethic that optimises patient safety with empathy and skill
For surgeons of my generation, the “surgical personality" is a clearly identifiable trait. We could fairly accurately recognise which medical student would specialise in a medical versus a surgical discipline. Dr Kathy Hughes in her blog Behind the Mask says novelist Richard Gordon’s popular creation, Sir Lancelot Spratt, epitomises the stereotypical surgeon, usually male with a “testosterone-induced swagger, confident, brash, charismatic and commanding to the point of arrogance".
