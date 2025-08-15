It’s time to revisit the stereotype of the surgeon in the 21st century

Every personality is multifaceted and complex. We all know surgeons who have these traits in varying measures, but the stereotype needs to be accurate only some of the time for it to become a stereotype. So, how did this come to be? Probably because physicians looked down on the illiterate barber-surgeons of yore. Before the discovery of anaesthesia, these traits were necessary in order to function. Surgery at that time was often performed for infectious conditions like gangrene. It was performed in front of an audience with strong men holding the patient down, and speed was of the essence. No time to think or communicate. Mortality was very high. Observers often fainted from the ordeal— a luxury not available to the surgeon.