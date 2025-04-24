“You can’t fight it”: Steve Waugh on the rise of T20s and the future of Test cricket
SummaryAt the Laureus World Sports Awards, Steve Waugh spoke to Lounge about the future of Test cricket, the rise of T20s, Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance, and why both the Ashes and Border-Gavaskar Trophy matter
Steve Waugh, the most successful Test captain in the history of cricket, who once led Australia to fifteen of their record sixteen consecutive Test wins, and to victory in the 1999 ODI WorldCup, was in Madrid for the 25thanniversary of the Laureus World Sports Awards in the city.
Waugh is an academy member of Laureus, a charitable organisation that runs sports development programmes for underprivileged youth in over forty countries and hosts an annual awards show to honour the top sportspeople in the world.
As some of the biggest stars in the world of sports gathered for the awards at Palacio Cibeles, Madrid’s sprawling City Hall—including Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (who won the Sportsman of the year award), gymnasts Simone Biles (Sportswoman of the year) and Rebeca Andrade (Comeback of the year) and tennis legend Rafael Nadal (Sporting Icon Award)—Waugh found the time for an in-depth discussion with Lounge on the state of cricket, Test cricket’s value, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and much more.
Edited excerpts: