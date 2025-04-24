What makes Bumrah the best fast bowler in the world?

His control is impeccable. He has an amazing wrist. I’ve never faced him but I think those who do, find him quicker than they expect. He lets the ball go from a different height and position than everyone else. He is a fierce competitor, and he works batsmen out really well. You can see him thinking it through, analysing, and working out just what he needs to do to get a batsman out.