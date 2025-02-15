From stock market advice to the Medimix story, business books to add to your TBR

If the ever-changing drift of the news cycle is making you anxious, it’s useful to take a pause—and a long perspective. What better than books to give you the much-needed time you need to process the turmoil all around, while also entertaining and educating you in the process? Here are our recent picks.

Confessions of Stock Market Wizards by Safir Anand

View Full Image Confessions of Stock Market Wizards by Safir Anand

Confessions of Stock Market Wizards by Safir Anand (HarperCollins, ₹699) is a must-read for not only stock-market geeks but also ordinary citizens taken in by the mighty promises of investing in shares. The catch here is that instead of giving you a bouquet of success stories, Anand takes the unexpected route of asking successful investors to speak about their biggest mistakes—and the lessons they have learned in the process. With the markets taking a downturn, these stories can offer comfort to many reeling from losses.

Anchor Within by Leena Gupta

View Full Image Anchor Within by Leena Gupta

Coming out later this month, this title may be a suitable companion to the previous one. But no matter whether you are suffering monetary trouble or personal, this book aims to impart “Life Lessons and Techniques for Inner Confidence, Resilience and Happiness," the subtitle promises. While some of these qualities ought to be taught to us as children, society and education seldom prepares us for the storms and stresses of life. Gupta’s 3P model of Philosophy, Psychology and Practicality offers gentle guidance. (Penguin Random House, ₹299)

Lead Smart in the AI Era by Amit Kumar Jain and Surbhi Jain

View Full Image Lead Smart in the AI Era by Amit Kumar Jain and Surbhi Jain.

Two tech experts tackle the much-discussed impact of AI on the workplace in this lucidly written volume. Going back to the first principles of survival in the VUCA world—what doesn’t kill us, makes us stronger—they outline strategies to revamp the culture and ethos of the workplace in the era of AI and rapidly changing tech. Apart from systemic overhaul in HR and data analytics, there are lessons in change management and leadership skills here. (Rupa, ₹395)

You Turn by AV Anoop

View Full Image You Turn by AV Anoop

The managing director of AVA Group of companies picks up the pen to tell the story of the success of Medimix, a best-selling Ayurvedic soap used by hotel chains and individuals across India and the world. In this memoir, he reveals the secret sauce behind the continued success of the brand for over four decades, as well as his passion projects in film and activism. Sometimes all you need is a small bar of soap to become a market leader. (Penguin Random House, ₹499)

The Psychology of Wealth by Napoleon Hill

View Full Image The Psychology of Wealth by Napoleon Hill

If you want all of Napoleon Hill in a package, this is the book for you. The Psychology of Wealth includes two of his key books, The Master Key to Riches and The Magic Ladder to Success, alongside three essays, to give you a blueprint for creating wealth while improving yourself. True to his style, Hill offers plenty of actionable insights and hands-on advice to help you shift your mindset towards building a life of success. (Pan Macmillan, ₹899)