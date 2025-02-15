From stock market advice to the Medimix story, business books to add to your TBR

The managing director of AVA Group of companies picks up the pen to tell the story of the success of Medimix, a best-selling Ayurvedic soap used by hotel chains and individuals across India and the world. In this memoir, he reveals the secret sauce behind the continued success of the brand for over four decades, as well as his passion projects in film and activism. Sometimes all you need is a small bar of soap to become a market leader. (Penguin Random House, ₹499)