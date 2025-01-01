Dealing with tummy upsets of dogs and cats
As a veterinarian, I’ve often been greeted in the clinic by worried pet parents holding a dog leash in one hand and a plastic bag in the other, usually with evidence of a tummy upset. One recent case that stands out was Max, a Labrador Retriever who had recently celebrated his fifth birthday with a cake meant for humans, not dogs. By the time they arrived at the clinic, Max was lethargic, vomiting, and passing loose stools. It was a classic example of a gastrointestinal upset, which could have been avoided with a little knowledge and preparation.
Digestive troubles are among the most common issues faced by pets, ranging from mild discomfort to severe health crises. The causes can be as varied, with dietary indiscretions being the most common. Dogs, in particular, are notorious for eating things they shouldn’t—from table scraps to garden plants. Cats, though generally more selective, can still fall victim to stomach woes if they ingest something unusual, like strings or small toys. My cat often gets bouts of vomiting when she’s been chewing on one of our houseplants.