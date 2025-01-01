Dealing with tummy upsets of dogs and cats

As a veterinarian, I’ve often been greeted in the clinic by worried pet parents holding a dog leash in one hand and a plastic bag in the other, usually with evidence of a tummy upset. One recent case that stands out was Max, a Labrador Retriever who had recently celebrated his fifth birthday with a cake meant for humans, not dogs. By the time they arrived at the clinic, Max was lethargic, vomiting, and passing loose stools. It was a classic example of a gastrointestinal upset, which could have been avoided with a little knowledge and preparation.

Digestive troubles are among the most common issues faced by pets, ranging from mild discomfort to severe health crises. The causes can be as varied, with dietary indiscretions being the most common. Dogs, in particular, are notorious for eating things they shouldn’t—from table scraps to garden plants. Cats, though generally more selective, can still fall victim to stomach woes if they ingest something unusual, like strings or small toys. My cat often gets bouts of vomiting when she’s been chewing on one of our houseplants.

Parasites also play a significant role in causing gastrointestinal distress. Roundworms, hookworms, and Giardia are common invaders that can wreak havoc on a pet’s digestive system. Pets can pick these up from contaminated soil, water, or faeces, making regular deworming and good hygiene practices essential.

Food allergies and sensitivities are another frequent cause of tummy troubles and these often go undiagnosed. Some pets are intolerant to specific proteins, grains, or additives in their food. Surprisingly, I have encountered a lot of pets that have been allergic to chicken. Symptoms often manifest as vomiting, diarrhoea, or chronic itching. In such cases, switching over to a diet that contains a novel protein makes a huge difference.

Stress is an underrated but significant factor. Pets, like humans, have a gut-brain connection, and changes in their environment or routine can trigger digestive upset. Moving to a new home, the arrival of a new family member, or even a loud thunderstorm can upset a pet’s stomach. I’ve seen many cases where calming measures, like pheromone diffusers or structured routines, helped alleviate both stress and its gastrointestinal consequences.

Also read: Busting pet diet myths

One of the more concerning causes of tummy upsets is toxic ingestion. Many everyday items that are harmless to humans can be dangerous for pets. Chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, and xylitol—a common sugar substitute—are just a few examples. With New Year festivities around the corner, it becomes all the more important to ensure that your pet does not have access to these toxic substances.

Preventing digestive troubles in pets starts with awareness and vigilance. Diet plays a crucial role. Feeding pets high-quality, balanced food that’s appropriate for their species and age is foundational. Avoid the temptation to share table scraps, especially rich or spicy foods, as these can upset their delicate systems. If you’re introducing a new food, do so gradually over a week to allow their digestive system to adapt.

Regular veterinary check-ups are essential for catching potential issues early. For pets with known food sensitivities, sticking to hypoallergenic diets and avoiding trigger ingredients is key. In multi-pet households, feeding pets separately can prevent one from eating the other’s food, which might not be suitable for them.

Pet-proofing your home is another effective measure. Keep toxic foods and household items out of reach. Secure trash bins with tight-fitting lids and be cautious about what you leave lying around. If you have a garden, research the plants you grow to ensure none are toxic to pets. Remember, what looks like an innocent plant to you could be a health hazard to a curious pet.

Despite our best efforts, tummy upsets can still occur. When they do, the first step is to observe your pet closely. Mild cases may resolve on their own with rest and a temporary diet of bland foods, such as boiled chicken and rice for dogs or plain white fish for cats. Ensure they stay hydrated, as diarrhoea and vomiting can quickly lead to dehydration. Adding a little unsalted chicken broth to their water can encourage them to drink more.

However, certain signs warrant immediate veterinary attention. Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea, blood in stool or vomit, loss of appetite, and lethargy are red flags. Puppies and kittens tend to get dehydrated even more quickly, and even a couple of vomits should warrant immediate veterinary attention. If your pet ingests a known toxin, time is of the essence. Making them vomit the toxin out sooner can help avert disastrous consequences.

Treatment for tummy upsets varies depending on the cause. For simple dietary indiscretions, supportive care and a temporary bland diet often suffice. Probiotics can help restore healthy gut flora, especially after a bout of diarrhoea. Pets with food allergies may require an elimination diet to identify triggers, followed by a specialised diet plan.

Over the years, I’ve learnt that communication between pet owners and veterinarians is vital. Sharing details about your pet’s diet, habits, and any recent changes in their environment can provide crucial clues for diagnosing and treating tummy troubles. Max’s story, like so many others, ended happily because his parent acted quickly and was honest about what had happened. This transparency allowed us to tailor the treatment effectively.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: How to help pets enjoy the winter