Dealing with tummy upsets of dogs and cats

As a veterinarian, I’ve often been greeted in the clinic by worried pet parents holding a dog leash in one hand and a plastic bag in the other, usually with evidence of a tummy upset. One recent case that stands out was Max, a Labrador Retriever who had recently celebrated his fifth birthday with a cake meant for humans, not dogs. By the time they arrived at the clinic, Max was lethargic, vomiting, and passing loose stools. It was a classic example of a gastrointestinal upset, which could have been avoided with a little knowledge and preparation.