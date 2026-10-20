‘Stop Being a Bad Negotiator’: A phantom option can be good enough to improve your leverage

How can you use this tactic? If you are negotiating with HR, you should always tell them you are interviewing with another company, even if you are not. If you are looking for a flat for rent, always tell the landlord that you are going to see two other places the same day. If you are meeting a client, try throwing in names of other big clients that you have worked for or are in discussions with. The more options the other person thinks you have, the better your leverage becomes.