‘Stop Being a Bad Negotiator’: A phantom option can be good enough to improve your leverage

Here’s a question I ask all CXOs who attend my negotiation workshops. And you should try answering it, too. What does all of negotiation depend on? It is one word that determines everything. Take a guess and write it down….
Some of you may say: Communication, Ethics, Win-win, Mindset, Fairness, Calmness, Preparation, and so on.
While all of these contribute to effective negotiation in some way, the right answer is… LEVERAGE.
Everything in any negotiation depends on leverage. Your LEVERAGE in the negotiation.
What is leverage? In simple English, it is about how badly you need the other person versus how badly the other person needs you.
The more the other person needs you compared to you needing them, the more leverage you have and the more you can extract from the pie of negotiation. Of course, while pretending to be fair in this whole process.
Before I delve deeper into this, I am going to say something and dispel a myth. I may have said it earlier but it needs to be said again and again in this book so that you don’t live in delusion, or delulu as Gen Z calls it.
Can you guess what it is?
Most people believe blindly in this concept of ‘win-win’ in a negotiation. What does win-win mean? Basically, your objectives get met and the other person’s objectives get met too.
Sounds cute, isn’t it? Except there is one problem with this argument.
In the real world, win-win doesn’t happen easily. As I write this book, the trade deals are being negotiated between the United States (US) and a whole host of countries and it doesn’t feel like a win-win. The US is increasingly asking other countries to make concessions or else they face the wrath of trade tariffs. And that is how the real world is. It is not personal. It is just reality.
In the real world, win-win is about 10 per cent of all negotiations and win-loss (or some version of it) is 90 per cent of all negotiations. While the intent should be to convert all negotiations to a win-win, in reality, it doesn’t work like that.
You may be wondering if I am being too harsh or narrow-minded or pessimistic with this thinking. The truth is that a majority of real-world negotiations are not win-win but win-lose. Try reflecting on some of your past negotiations (e.g., with HR, with your line manager, with your landlord) and ask yourself how many of them were truly win-win?
For the academically oriented, there are technical terms for win-win and win-loss. According to Harvard, win-win is often called integrative negotiation, where the focus is on collaboration to ensure all the parties can get what they want. It may even mean that the underlying pie can be expanded before sharing it.
Win-loss is also called distributive negotiation where a zero-sum game or competitive negotiation is the underlying sentiment. This assumes a fixed pie with limited resources to divide.
While sounding unpalatable, in my experience, with very high stakes negotiations, 90 per cent of real-world negotiations are distributive negotiations and only about 10 per cent are integrative negotiations….