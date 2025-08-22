Almost 20 years ago, a dog walked into our life—me and my wife’s—and changed everything. She was emaciated, almost at the point of death, and we saw her walking slowly, painfully, down the road from the balcony of our rented apartment. We rushed to feed her—something, anything.

We did not know then how that one act would transform our lives, become an almost all-consuming passion, a mission, and the very definition of who we are.

We are feeders.

We take responsibility for 80 dogs in our neighbourhood. Which means that we have sterilised each one of these 80 dogs and we vaccinate them every year. At first, we did this with our own money. Later, as some people in the neighbourhood learnt about what we do, they kindly pooled in.

When we began, almost all dogs in the neighbourhood were unsterilised, and no one knew anything about their vaccination status. Over a period of about six years, without any help from government agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), we managed to complete the task.

Most of that time, we worked in the shadows. We still go out for feeding at set times when we know the likelihood of meeting other people is negligible—because early encounters with people had taught us that we could be subjected to sudden explosions of rage and harassment for helping dogs.

It took a long time for us to come out of our shells and stand up for what we were doing. It took painstaking, and sometimes painful, engagement with the people who opposed us to slowly build consensus, to spread awareness about the ways to cohabit with community animals, to shift perspectives even by just a little, to chip away at the irrational core of their fear of dogs, and to convince them that animal caregivers and those who are afraid of dogs essentially want the same thing—an end to human-animal conflicts, a reduction in the population of dogs, and, most critically, a total absence of rabies.

Civic agencies like the MCD have failed miserably to do this, even though it’s their mandate. There are many reasons for this, each fundamental in nature, and all of them interacting with each other in a complex web—lack of funding, willpower, manpower, infrastructure, know-how, and planning. I have been on two vaccination drives with MCD, and each time, they carried the vaccines, pre-loaded into syringes, in a plastic packet with no ice-packs.

“Anti-rabies vaccine needs cold storage, and start losing their efficacy if kept above 8 degrees Celsius," says Dr Ranjit Kharb, a senior veterinary surgeon in New Delhi. “It is also important to ask why the government has rejected the use of oral ARV vaccine, when this has been used extensively in Europe to control rabies?"

Those vaccines had been pre-loaded more than 30 minutes before the first dose was administered. By the time the last dose was injected, it had been more than two hours out of the cold-chain. Because the MCD does not coordinate with locals when they come for these drives, they have to resort to “catching" the dogs using nooses attached to metal poles—which is both painful and traumatic for the dog, as well as ineffective; the moment one dog is caught, the rest of the dogs in the area disappear.

The MCD’s method of keeping record was to simply take a photo of the dog. How do they identify this dog from the hundreds of photos they must be taking every day? Especially a year from the date, when a booster is needed?

The solution lies with the feeders. Almost every feeder—some take care of ten dogs, some cover hundreds of dogs, some are individuals, some are NGOS—ensure that their dogs are vaccinated and sterilised. Feeders are some of the most dedicated people I know. They are out there doing their job every single day, whether it’s hot, cold, raining, whether they are ill themselves, or whatever else may be happening in their lives. It is also a blatant untruth that those who take care of dogs all come from “elite" backgrounds. The large network of feeders we are in touch with come from every financial strata possible, but they all have one thing in common. They dedicate their time, money, and energy with single-minded focus into this work, sacrificing everything from professional advancements to personal lives. It is a calling for each one of them.

They know that dogs need them. Pretty much all mammals can form strong bonds of familial love with humans, but dogs are unique because they evolved, as a species, to live in companionship with humans. Except for a couple of rare, endangered species, dogs are not wild, but domestic animals, who have lived in an interdependent relationship with humans for at least 14,000 years.

A multi-year study, titled The Ekistics of Animal and Human Conflict, published by Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, in 2012 identified the urban community dog as a “keystone species", an animal that plays a unique and crucial role in a city’s ecosystem.

“They keep rats, squirrels, and other rodents in check," says Rishi Dev, the author of the study, an architect and urban planner by profession. “Dogs evolved to live with humans, so once they get positive human interaction—someone who feeds them, people who are not threatening them—they settle into peaceful coexistence."

View Full Image Dogs have evolved to co-habit with humans. (Ayesha Framji)

A safe environment with food—that is the key to successful cohabitation between dogs and humans. Dogs don’t naturally want to attack or be aggressive towards humans, just the opposite. Think about it—there are millions of dogs in India, living with nearly one-and-a-half billion people. If conflict was natural, this would have been untenable from the get-go. Think of the number of dogs you encounter in your daily life—outside your home, outside your offices, at your local market buying vegetables, or outside that posh restaurant, at Metro stations or train stations—and think of how many times you have faced conflict with them.

That is not to say that dogs don’t sometimes bite people, but the chances of that happening with a secure, well-fed, well looked-after group of dogs is pretty much zero. While dogs that have been hounded, harassed, beaten up, relocated, and starving…well, think of any animal in that situation, or even human beings, and what do you think may happen?

Fear is by nature irrational, but it is often the most powerful emotion of all. Left by itself, it’s an emotion that often expresses itself in anger or rage, and allowed to fester there, the rage turns into hatred over time.

If those who are afraid of dogs take one step towards understanding the animal, and those who love dogs step away from judging the anti-dog people as “inhumane" but see them as they are, as people who are scared, and whose fears need to be acknowledged and cared for, things can rapidly change for the better.

The technical aspects of sterilisation and vaccination lie way beyond the competency of the authorities, so they must work in tandem with dog caretakers and animal welfare NGOs, to make that work. As many states and cities in India like Sikkim, Goa, Dehradun, etc. have shown, the protocol of feeding and taking care of dogs in their areas, vaccinating and sterilising them and releasing them back in their territories, works perfectly well when government and NGOs work together. These are rabies-free areas and news of human-dog conflict from these places is rare (it is important to note that Delhi, which is at the centre of the controversy, has recorded no rabies cases for three years now, indicating a high vaccine coverage).

“Sterilisation has to be done in a grid manner, where you identify a zone and use all your resources there, before moving on to the next," Dr Kharb says. “When you vaccinate around 70% of the dogs in an area, you achieve herd-immunity. When you achieve 80% sterilisation, you achieve something called ‘zero population growth’. This can’t happen if the authorities are stretched thin and doing little bits in all areas at once."

That first dog we took care of fully eventually became a part of our home, as did two of her children (before they were all neutered), and later, two more little girls who were abandoned at a garbage dump near our house. They brought the kind of love and joy in my life that I did not know was possible. When our first passed away some years ago, I stood howling in the rain inside her favourite park, overwhelmed by grief. I thought to myself that the pain of losing her was unbearable, that I will not survive it without becoming hard and numb. I was wrong. As we lost her two children (of old age) one after another, and held the paws of many of the dogs in our care as they died of old age, disease or accidents, I have come to realise that if there is immense grief in my life from the inevitability of their passing, it is more than compensated by the tremendous love, and the sheer joy of living that each of these dogs has blessed us with.

Rudraneil Sengupta is the author ofThe Beast Within, a detective novel set in Delhi.

