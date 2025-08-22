That first dog we took care of fully eventually became a part of our home, as did two of her children (before they were all neutered), and later, two more little girls who were abandoned at a garbage dump near our house. They brought the kind of love and joy in my life that I did not know was possible. When our first passed away some years ago, I stood howling in the rain inside her favourite park, overwhelmed by grief. I thought to myself that the pain of losing her was unbearable, that I will not survive it without becoming hard and numb. I was wrong. As we lost her two children (of old age) one after another, and held the paws of many of the dogs in our care as they died of old age, disease or accidents, I have come to realise that if there is immense grief in my life from the inevitability of their passing, it is more than compensated by the tremendous love, and the sheer joy of living that each of these dogs has blessed us with.