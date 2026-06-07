Why India needs an indie dog icon

Earlier this week, New York Times ran a story about Brazil and Mexico having a disagreement over who has the right to claim the ‘caramelo’ as their own. Caramelos are street dogs—that look much like our own streeties—with the ancestry of about 300 different breeds and named for their light brown coats. Mexico recently declared them a native breed and a local treasure, and Brazil is offended that the dogs they first championed as cultural treasures are being claimed by another country. In both countries, the idea is to counter the stigma against neighbourhood dogs by turning them into symbols of resilience and heritage. An argument about who streeties belong to seems extremely familiar to those of us in India, where the population of strays is far larger and more colourful than just tan. While Mexico and Brazil are each laying claim to them, in India the debates about responsibility underscore how unwanted streeties are. Here, we’re quite sure that the presence of dogs makes cities more dangerous for humans and that coexistence is not an option.
Indian neighbourhoods are quite the menagerie—dogs, cows, monkeys, crows, ants, pigeons and other creatures are all fed for both for religious and humanitarian reasons. We skirt cows, cross the road to avoid masses of feeding pigeons, tiptoe past dogs—I’ve even had to play dodge with two emus on a street in Chennai. As much as they shouldn’t have to live on the streets, these animals are part of life in the city. On the street on which I live in Bengaluru is a white, bright-eyed dog with a twisty tail that lives between two houses and one apartment building and cheerfully hops on to the scooters of any residents willing to give it a joyride till the end of the street. Ride done, she’ll hop off and trot back to her regular spot on the pavement, tongue lolling out. At the other end of the road is a streetie missing a tail, who hates to be petted but loves taking a tea break and sharing biscuits with the pourakarmikas who clean the street. “He’ll follow my cart everywhere during the hours I clean here,” says Renuka, a contract worker with the city corporation, as she halves Milk Bikis and piles them into a small mound beside her during her tea break.
This natural sense of coexistence with creatures is overshadowed by a huge fear of animals, and there are serious health and safety are exigencies when animals live so close to human habitations. Pigeons are known to carry infections, prompting the Mumbai high court to ban public feeding recently. The numbers of rabies and dog bites cases across the country are alarming, leading the spate of recent Supreme Court orders. Shelters are one part of the solution, but if animal populations keep rising, overcrowded and strained shelters will just become the place that dogs go to die. In reality, those who feed and those afraid want the same thing—a reduction in stray animal populations and an end to rabies and other animal-borne diseases. The root of the problem lies in a combination of poor waste management, a failure to implement the Animal Birth Control Rules and our own abysmal civic sense, which results garbage on streets and a proliferation of not just dogs and pigeons but also rats and other creatures.
Brazil’s efforts to turn streeties into symbols seems to be paying off—they’re reportedly part of parade floats, viral songs and memes—and calls for culling have reduced and adoption is on the rise even if shelters are still teeming with caramelos. Now Mexico seems to be taking a similar route to prevent animal cruelty. In India, since the pandemic, indies can be seen in larger numbers on leashes in parks and generally being pampered just like pedigreed dogs by their adopters. Maybe all we need now is a viral reel with a hook step and an Indie star to turn the tide for Indian dogs.