Why India needs an indie dog icon

Indian neighbourhoods are quite the menagerie—dogs, cows, monkeys, crows, ants, pigeons and other creatures are all fed for both for religious and humanitarian reasons. We skirt cows, cross the road to avoid masses of feeding pigeons, tiptoe past dogs—I’ve even had to play dodge with two emus on a street in Chennai. As much as they shouldn’t have to live on the streets, these animals are part of life in the city. On the street on which I live in Bengaluru is a white, bright-eyed dog with a twisty tail that lives between two houses and one apartment building and cheerfully hops on to the scooters of any residents willing to give it a joyride till the end of the street. Ride done, she’ll hop off and trot back to her regular spot on the pavement, tongue lolling out. At the other end of the road is a streetie missing a tail, who hates to be petted but loves taking a tea break and sharing biscuits with the pourakarmikas who clean the street. “He’ll follow my cart everywhere during the hours I clean here,” says Renuka, a contract worker with the city corporation, as she halves Milk Bikis and piles them into a small mound beside her during her tea break.