Saturday Feeling: How street dogs inspire art, Gen Z toys with micro-retirement, and other stories to read this weekend

I was chatting with another journalist about this week’s Lounge stories—which came from the team trying, and failing, to imagine a city without community dogs following Supreme Court orders and civil society arguments for and against strays—and heard a chuckle, followed by, “Ah, the elite viewpoint. What about the other side?”

It was said in jest, but maybe we are somewhat biased, many of us being carers for various creatures (Disclaimer: I am part of Bengaluru’s Ulsoor Canine Squad that feeds, sterilises, vaccinates and treats dogs in the area, and have a former streetie at home). There is, however, a lot of unfair condemnation of those who believe this man-made problem needs a nuanced solution. In the context of lab testing on dogs, Alexandra Horowitz of Barnard College’s Dog Cognition Lab, wrote: “To watch struggling animals without working to relieve their struggle demonstrates the great dissociation we condone with animals.” It could apply to us now: we like to believe we’re kind and love animals, yet we want a tidy world that doesn’t have space for animals.

Attacks on the vulnerable—children, elderly, lone bikers, pedestrians and others—are horrific and no one, least of all people who care for community animals, would condone them. The people advocating for humane treatment of strays are, in fact, fully aware that animals should not be living untended on the streets. It’s why teams of volunteers feed, sterilise and vaccinate dogs, often at their own expense. Dedicated feeder Rudraneil Sengupta explains why it is a fallacy to say that caring for dogs is a hobby for the rich, and shares the lessons he’s learnt from caring for dogs for 20 years. Dogs have evolved over 12,000 years to live alongside humans, making it impossible to imagine our cities without dogs, observes Nilanjana S. Roy, while Avantika Bhuyan contemplates the streetie as inspiration for literature and art.

Beyond these stories on coexistence, we have a wander through an old railway station that’s found new life as a bistro, a curation of décor objects as precious and shiny as jewellery, and bring you other great reads for the weekend.

Micro-retirement: Gen Z's solution to burnout

Chronic stress, overwork and digital fatigue are hitting Gen Z earlier and harder—a 2023 Indian Journal of Psychiatry study found burnout-related depressive symptoms up 17% among Indians aged 22-30 in the past two years. And Gen Z professionals have found their own solution to it—micro-retirement or self-funded career breaks taken to prioritise mental health, reflect and reset, unlike employer-sanctioned mid-career sabbaticals. These intentional career breaks to focus on their well-being aren’t just a post-pandemic phenomenon; it’s a generational response to relentless work, and an effort to prevent burnout, Geetika Sachdev reports. It’s a calculated risk, and many run side hustles and monetise passions during this time, seeing 9-5 jobs as just one of many income streams. Read the story.

Sound check: The best TWS earbuds out there

It may have taken a rather courageous decision by a well-known phone brand to lose the headphone jack, but nine years later, the inevitable march of progress has ensured wireless earbuds are safely ensconced in our ears, bags and pockets. Wireless earbuds come in all forms, at various price points and pack in all the bells and whistles imaginable, making it hard to choose, especially if you don’t really care to wade through jargon like “dynamic drivers”, “codec support” and “bass wave”. Tushar Kanwar puts together a handy guide to the latest wireless earbuds and neckbands, whether you’re in the market for a cheap replacement or a device built to impress. Check the guide.

The pursuit of perfection is leaving teens angsty

Across metros are affluent teens and young adults who seem to have it all—confidence, access to therapy, gadgets, travel and liberal education, and what seems like a hurdle-free path to the future. Yet they are often drowning in self-doubt and apathy. Teens across the country are suffering from anxiety, emotional dysregulation, identity confusion and burnout. A lot of it comes from the pressure to lead perfect lives and get it all right, not just for their parents and friends but also for their social media followers, writes Divya Naik. They are constantly exposed to images of perfection: the perfect body, the perfect meal, the perfect vacation, even the perfect activism, and it leads to a belief that life has to be that neat and tidy. Read the story.

