What qualities define a transformational leader?

One of the difficulties with leadership is the urge to showcase rapid progress, visible achievements and quick wins. This is exacerbated in an increasingly polarized world of politics for elected leaders, pressures of the stock market for CEOs and the presence of social media. The cocktail that ensues gets us into a spiral of instant gratification. It is true that we need to keep our eyes on early visible success, yet large-scale, sustainable change, something we call transformative change, asks for a long view of time.

In the beginning, it may look like no progress at all. Sometimes, the wheels reverse before they move forward. This means that the leader must understand the fact that this will be long-haul; the leader must explain that to people and mentally prepare their followers. This is done when you publish the road map, show the point of departure, the point of arrival and state the time it may take as best as you can.

But this is not a one-time formality. It requires a series of periodic conversations. It is an ongoing dialogue. Only then do people internalize the idea of the long haul. You address your leaders in the conference room on the road ahead. Then you step out and talk to their teams in the cafeteria. You go home at night and write an email on the same subject in a first-person voice for the larger organization. You seek out an op-ed space in a leading daily to hold up the same narrative. Then, you do a podcast that carries your message on to YouTube. You post it on X and Insta to reinforce it, till the road ahead becomes a narrative of the people. And all the while you are communicating, you are inviting people to ask you questions. You practise deep listening, you demonstrably incorporate the voice of a silent majority as you move from one phase to the other. It is a lot of hard work. Because transformative change is a long-haul undertaking, it is also important to conserve energy.

View Full Image 'The Day The Chariot Moved' By Subroto Bagchi, Penguin Random House India, 408 pages, ₹ 699

An important part of it is to choose your battles carefully. It is necessary to know what to tackle and when and what to give up. Sometimes, one must have the courage to leave the battle to stay alive for a future war. And to know the futility of picking up skirmishes. Transformative leaders know when to confront and when to step aside. All problems need not be solved, but all opportunities must be intently examined and only some doggedly pursued.

Transformative leaders are ideologically driven. It is the source of their conviction. A big problem however is confusing ideology with dogma. They must know when to be flexible, when to embrace change. They must allow people and events to mould them, and that plasticity is an important quality. It is this mouldability that signals openness. People do not like to follow close-minded leaders. The mindset of being ideologically driven without being caught in dogma allows emergence. It is the process of ‘letting come’ as [MIT professor and writer] Otto [Scharmer] says, enabling us to allow opportunities to present themselves, to emerge from the environment. These hold the key to breakthrough ideas.

Those who do not practise emergence and appreciate its power, cannot deliver long-acting change because things around them are constantly shifting.

Leaders who undertake transformative change must have a deep sense of self-worth. Without becoming egoistic, they need to see themselves as a valuable resource life has chosen for itself. Their work is an obligation to others.

Over the long haul, there are many challenges of course. There are days when the revolution looks dead. There are days when a trusted ally changes loyalty. Or people deliver subversive compliance. The transformative leader has to be okay with all that and be resilient, knowing that tomorrow will be another day.

Amid all of it, surprising new sources of energy emerge, and hitherto unknown alliances come forward. A big part of this journey is self-doubt. It is normal to experience occasional self-doubt. It is even good because it keeps us humble.

And finally, the transformative leader is not an ascetic, not someone with complete Karmic detachment. They must laugh; they must make others laugh. They must have fun and they must nourish themselves with hope, faith and love.

That is when pain, purpose and perseverance come together and enormous new possibilities open up.

Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House India. The book is out on 17 July.

