What qualities define a transformational leader?
Transformative leaders draw conviction from ideology, but wisely choose flexibility over rigid dogma to embrace change
One of the difficulties with leadership is the urge to showcase rapid progress, visible achievements and quick wins. This is exacerbated in an increasingly polarized world of politics for elected leaders, pressures of the stock market for CEOs and the presence of social media. The cocktail that ensues gets us into a spiral of instant gratification. It is true that we need to keep our eyes on early visible success, yet large-scale, sustainable change, something we call transformative change, asks for a long view of time.