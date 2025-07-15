What qualities define a transformational leader?

But this is not a one-time formality. It requires a series of periodic conversations. It is an ongoing dialogue. Only then do people internalize the idea of the long haul. You address your leaders in the conference room on the road ahead. Then you step out and talk to their teams in the cafeteria. You go home at night and write an email on the same subject in a first-person voice for the larger organization. You seek out an op-ed space in a leading daily to hold up the same narrative. Then, you do a podcast that carries your message on to YouTube. You post it on X and Insta to reinforce it, till the road ahead becomes a narrative of the people. And all the while you are communicating, you are inviting people to ask you questions. You practise deep listening, you demonstrably incorporate the voice of a silent majority as you move from one phase to the other. It is a lot of hard work. Because transformative change is a long-haul undertaking, it is also important to conserve energy.