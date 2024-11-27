Coping with the void that follows success

This feeling of sadness or restlessness after completion of a goal is linked to the concept of “arrival fallacy", a term coined by positive psychology researcher and expert Tal Ben-Shahar. In his work he points out how we carry the illusory idea that once we have accomplished a goal or a dream, we will attain long-lasting happiness and this feeling will stay. This belief is a false one and leads to us feeling more unhappy and sometimes even dissatisfied.