How to tame the spoilt brats of India's business families
SummaryA new book offers a roadmap on succession planning strategies for family-owned businesses in India
Business families are not immune to the presence of spoilt brats and individuals who may exhibit undesirable behaviour within their ranks. Whether due to entitlement or lack of accountability, such individuals can pose significant challenges to the harmony and success of the family enterprise. Their actions and attitudes may undermine teamwork, erode trust and create tension among family members and employees alike.
Spoilt brats within business families pose a significant threat to the stability and longevity of the family enterprise. Their privileged upbringing often results in a lack of appreciation for the values that built the business. The absence of self-discipline can manifest in reckless decision-making, entitlement issues and an overall disregard for the hard work that went into creating the family wealth. These individuals, accustomed to instant gratification, might lack the resilience to navigate the challenges of running a business. Their unchecked behaviour can lead to internal conflicts, as family members witness a deviation from the core principles that define the family’s success.
In the context of succession planning, the presence of spoilt brats can complicate matters. Their sense of entitlement might clash with the merit-based approach necessary for identifying competent successors. This dynamic introduces an element of favouritism and undermines the principles of fair leadership selection. Strengthening family values becomes imperative as a countermeasure. Instilling a sense of responsibility, work ethic and gratitude for the family legacy can mitigate the negative impact of the entitlement. A deliberate effort to cultivate humility and a deeper understanding of the family’s journey is crucial for aligning these individuals with the values that sustain the business.