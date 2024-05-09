Change your dog's diet to prevent dehydration in summer

Dry or heavy foods can lead to fluid loss and dehydration. Here are some suggestions for a summer diet for your pets

In summer, even dogs with the most insatiable of appetites turn into frugal eaters, becoming lethargic and morose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Thapar, chief veterinarian at Max Vets, Mumbai, says there is a slowing down of metabolism and calorie breakdown leading to reduced appetite during this season, especially in the case of big breeds such as German Shepherds, huskies and Argentinian mastiffs. A change in diet is imperative to help dogs cope with the heat.

Also read: Busting 5 common wellness myths Chicken is a better option for protein at this time of the year, as mutton is harder to digest. Dry food leads to dehydration, and most dogs don’t drink enough water to make up for the fluid loss. This leads to stomach ailments during summer. Mumbai-based pet nutritionist Ashritha Siddantham prefers a well-made chicken broth over cubes. “Chicken broth is highly nutritious and hydrating, which makes it a great meal in summer," she says. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another Mumbai-based pet nutritionist Arpita Thakur recommends feeding your pet fresh food rich in fruits, veggies and herbs. Watermelon, coconut water and cucumber, which are natural coolants, can be given to dogs as afternoon snacks. Yogurt is immensely helpful too. Thakur usually advises her clients to give buttermilk to their pets during hot afternoons. It compensates for the moisture a dog loses and adds to the good bacteria which aid digestion.

Speaking from personal experience, one summer treat most pets can’t resist is fruit popsicles. Blend any seasonal fruit—banana, kiwi, watermelon, apple, mango—with yogurt and put it in the freezer. You can add mint leaves and celery to make it healthier. Keep sugary fruits such as mango to a minimum. Both Thakur and Siddantham add a note of caution: be careful to deseed all fruit as they are not good for a dog’s digestion. After you blend the fruits, sieve the pulp. Make sure not to serve such cold treats straight after a walk or a play session. “A sudden change in temperature is not good for them," says Thapar. The same goes for switching on the air conditioner. Do it only after your pet has adjusted to normal room temperature.

To whet appetite, you could change the meal time. Serve food early in the morning and in the evening when it’s cooler. As some dogs tend to get acidity if there is a long gap between meals, give them a small snack in the afternoon. Given the rising temperature, don’t hold back on any measures to make your canine family member comfortable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Riddhi Doshi is a first-time pet parent and a Mumbai-based writer.

