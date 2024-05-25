Active Stocks
A note on the issue: Summer reading made easy
A note on the issue: Summer reading made easy

Shalini Umachandran

The Lounge Summer Reading List makes it easy for you to find the best books of the year so far, whether you read fiction, history, fantasy, adventure, poetry or self-help

As a young reporter, I loved going down to the printing press, after I finished work, to watch the next day’s newspapers swish past on massive presses. The print engineers were always quick to answer any questions about computer-to-plate printing, but until one actually gets one’s hands dirty, it’s hard to appreciate how much work goes into the production of each page of a book or a newspaper. Earlier this month, I tried my hand at typesetting at a workshop run by Chase the Key Letterpress Studio in Bengaluru, slotting metal letters one by one, upside down, into the composing stick, making sure the spacing was just right, that the tiny sentence wouldn’t be garbled. It was absorbing, painstaking, analogue work that gave me a new appreciation for the speed and skill with which typesetters of past centuries produced books. We’ve all read that the invention of the printing press led to this frenzy of reading and a hunger for knowledge, transforming societies and their fortunes, but since most of us don’t remember a time before we had printers at home, we often forget how hard it was—and can still be—to get one’s hands on books.

The Lounge Summer Reading List for adults and children makes it easy for you to find the best books of the year so far, whether you read fiction, history, fantasy, adventure, poetry or self-help. While the pleasing tactility of books cannot ever be matched, there’s no denying the convenience of e-readers and audiobooks, which remove all indecision about which book to carry on a trip—or just to the local coffee shop. Printing may be a painstaking job, but recording an audiobook is no easier, as voice-over artists tell Lounge.

We’re also introducing a column, Raising Parents, by Avantika Bhuyan, who will share her wacky, weird and wonderful adventures of parenthood every month. She begins with that annual nightmare, planning the summer holiday, but has a tip—leave it to the kids. Having recently taken a holiday with a group that included (far too many) children aged 5-17, I cannot imagine doing that, but she seems to have mastered the art of letting go. And if letting go is your plan this weekend, relax with our pick of books, shows, films, food and more.

Shalini Umachandran
