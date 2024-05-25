A note on the issue: Summer reading made easy
The Lounge Summer Reading List makes it easy for you to find the best books of the year so far, whether you read fiction, history, fantasy, adventure, poetry or self-help
As a young reporter, I loved going down to the printing press, after I finished work, to watch the next day’s newspapers swish past on massive presses. The print engineers were always quick to answer any questions about computer-to-plate printing, but until one actually gets one’s hands dirty, it’s hard to appreciate how much work goes into the production of each page of a book or a newspaper. Earlier this month, I tried my hand at typesetting at a workshop run by Chase the Key Letterpress Studio in Bengaluru, slotting metal letters one by one, upside down, into the composing stick, making sure the spacing was just right, that the tiny sentence wouldn’t be garbled. It was absorbing, painstaking, analogue work that gave me a new appreciation for the speed and skill with which typesetters of past centuries produced books. We’ve all read that the invention of the printing press led to this frenzy of reading and a hunger for knowledge, transforming societies and their fortunes, but since most of us don’t remember a time before we had printers at home, we often forget how hard it was—and can still be—to get one’s hands on books.