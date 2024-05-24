10 page-turners for summer

André Aciman took a decade to achieve celebrity after his 2007 novel Call Me By Your Name was adapted for the screen by Luca Guadagnino in 2017. It led millions to his early work, such as the beautiful memoir Out of Egypt(1995). His novel Enigma Variations (2017), much superior to Call Me By Your Name to my mind, was critically acclaimed, too. Then something happened. Find Me, the sequel to Call Me By Your Name, felt like less a creature of Aciman’s vivid imagination than that of his publisher’s desire for a sequel to keep the cash registers ringing. Its plot was flimsy and the writing a tad too sentimental even for those who had wept copiously for Timothée Chalamet and Arnie Hammer in the movie. Now, The Gentleman from Peru, Aciman’s latest, leaves the reader with a peculiar aftertaste. Undeniably, there is ample evidence of his narrative genius, but it also feels as though Aciman is trespassing into a territory of mysticism and occult that readers associate with writers like Paulo Coelho. Fittingly, the story is set in summer, on an island on Italy’s Amalfi coast, where a group of American tourists are spending lazy days of hedonism—until the eponymous Peruvian gent arrives to spice up their lives. (Faber, Rs.599)