From Botswana to New Zealand, travel to the southern hemisphere this summer

A tiny finger-like projection juts into the sea. Strong chilly winds buffet me from all sides. Angry waves lash the pebbly beach. Rays from a weak mid-May sun glint off the rippling ocean surface but hardly make a dent against the freezing cold. It is surreal. In 24 hours, Bengaluru’s mid-30s temperature has been replaced by low single digits on the southern tip of New Zealand’s North Island, about an hour south-west of capital city Wellington. It is one thing to be aware of the earth’s axis of rotation and seasonal differences in the hemispheres, quite something else to experience it.

Despite the frigid temperature, the seaside wilderness is invigorating and exhilarating. The whole place is deserted except for an occasional trekker or dirt-biker. The edge of the shore is lined with fur seals, dozens of them. Clothed in various shades of brownish-grey, almost blending with the pebbled beach, the seals lie sunning themselves and rend the air with short, sharp barks and whimpers. The older ones look on, while the little ones are oblivious to human presence; they frolic and joust playfully or comically waddle into the water.

Standing at a respectful distance, I am transfixed by their antics. My guide tells me this is the best time to see these creatures since it marks the start of the period when the young ones (born between November and January) begin to wean away from the parents and explore on their own. To see them in this process, in their elemental surroundings, is a precious and gratifying experience.

This sets the tone for the vacation: not only is the weather gloriously wintery but there are no heaving hordes to contend with. I can’t help but mentally congratulate myself for opting to travel to the southern hemisphere.

Travel industry sources tell me it makes good travel sense to flip the seasons for a refreshing winter vacation and escape the heat of the north. “Considering how warm, expensive and crowded Europe gets during summer, I have been encouraging people to head to cooler countries in the southern hemisphere," says Loveleen Multani Arun of Panache World, a Bengaluru-based boutique travel company. “Australia, especially Queensland and Sydney, and places around them are lovely. North Island of New Zealand is also a good option."

The trend is slowly catching on, more so as climate change has been pushing summer temperatures to record-breaking heights every year. March is usually considered the start of spring in much of Europe, but this year it experienced severe hot and dry weather, while parts of Spain and Portugal were swept by thunderstorms and flooding. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization in its April 2025 annual report on European State of the Climate observed, “2024 was the warmest year for Europe, with record-high annual temperatures in almost half of the continent" and predicts that 2025 will be as warm as the previous two years. If that’s not reason enough to travel south, consider this: though less than 20% of the southern hemisphere is land, less than 10% of the planet’s population lives here. Going by sheer law of averages, it is likely that one will encounter significantly fewer people in the southern than in the northern hemisphere. More importantly, winter here is deemed off-season, so there are fantastic deals to be had on travel and accommodation.

Besides, it is surreal to experience snow in the middle of the year: in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Chile, it is possible to pursue winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, sledding and tobogganing.

View Full Image Snowy peaks in New Zealand (Photo by Anita Rao Kashi)

There are other advantages: Dry climate means better wildlife sighting in southern African game reserves, watching whale migrations off the South American coast and enjoying the southern lights (aurora australis, counterpart of the northern lights) from Australia and New Zealand.

“Travel to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa has been picking up," says Rishabh Shah of the Mumbai-based personal travel company Touristers. “Till July, people are opting to travel to these destinations like they used to do to Europe. All of them are good for winter travel as the weather is around 10-12 degrees. Indians are finding it perfect to beat the heat and rains."

While there are no definitive figures for South America, Tourism Australia said there had been a 12% rise in Indian tourists in 2024, Tourism New Zealand said it is targeting a 20% rise this year, and Tourism South Africa expects a 16% rise over last year.

Wild ride: South Africa & Botswana

View Full Image Meerkats in Botswana, which has the legendary Kalahari Desert (iStock)

While Australia and New Zealand come to mind immediately when the southern hemisphere is mentioned, almost a third of the continent of Africa lies below the equator. Summer is the peak season but is hot, muggy and uncomfortable. Winter is a mild, dry season from June to August and the best time for wildlife safaris. Located at the tip of the continent, South Africa enjoys the most recall—Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, cricket—and it has a varied landscape. “South Africa is among the most beautiful countries. Cape Town, Hermanus and the Garden Route are very popular," says Piyush Jain of the Mumbai-based Jain and Jain Travels. A good place to start is at Cape Town, situated between mountains and the sea. Take a cable car up to Table Mountain, go penguin-watching or wander around vineyards and sample South African wines. Then, take the Garden Route, a 300km stretch starting from the Western Cape and ending at Storms River. The road passes through verdant forests and wilderness, but also skirts lakes, lagoons, mountains, villages and picture-postcard railway stations. It is among the most ecologically rich areas, so stop periodically to listen to at least 300 species of birds in the forests. Of course, there’s no visiting South Africa without a safari. Both Kruger National Park and Madikwe Game Reserve are several hours away by road from Johannesburg, but winter is ideal since the chance of spotting the big five (leopard, lion, rhino, elephant and buffalo) are higher.

Next door, landlocked Botswana has the legendary Kalahari Desert, which teems with oryx, black-maned lions, meerkats, ground squirrels and giraffes, as well as surreal salt pans. They are best viewed at Makgadikgadi Pans and Nxai Pan National Park. Safaris can be continued at Chobe National Park and Moremi Game Reserve.

For history junkies, the Unesco World Heritage Site of Tsodilo Hills is worth visiting, which is sacred to the indigenous San people, who believe all life began here. The area comprises a series of caves and shelters—some 500 individual sites—filled with rock paintings estimated to go back 25,000-30,000 years. Striking images of animals (rhino, giraffe, cows), human figures and other shapes are certain to swirl in the mind long after exiting the caves.

Climbing adventure: The Andes

View Full Image Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina (iStock)

If you hate long flights, then the mere thought of travelling to South America is exhausting, especially since it usually involves a couple of layovers. “South America is too far and the continent is too large to cover in one trip," says Hema Shah, partner at the Bengaluru-based Auriga Travels, a personalised travel services company. But with a little bit of planning and an overnight break on a layover, it should work. Once the travel is out of the way, South America has fabulous experiences to choose from.

As winter (June to August) sets in Argentina, parts of the country turn into a white paradise, earning it the epithet of “Switzerland of South America". For first timers, Patagonia is the place to start. Even though it is spread over two countries, it is among the most spectacular regions for outdoor activities. Skiing and snowboarding is excellent in Bariloche, but you could also take a chairlift to the top for breathtaking views of lake Nahuel Huapi and then trek down. El Calafate is the gateway to glacier exploration: think glacier walks, treks and expeditions, especially on the Perito Moreno Glacier.

Ushuaia is the southernmost city in the world, aptly called “end of the world". It is the doorway to Antarctic cruises in summer. Take a boat ride on the chilly ocean, or cruise on inland waterways such as the Beagle Channel. Ushuaia gives access to surreal snow-covered forests and numerous hiking trails, as well as glaciers and penguins.

View Full Image Torres del Paine mountains in Patagonia (iStock)

Along the western coast, Chile offers mountain-top activities, cruising fjords, witnessing the glory of the Atacama desert, and more. Just a short drive from the capital Santiago are the ski towns of La Parva, Valle Nevado and Portillo. Trekkers will love the Torres del Paine National Park, with its crisp air, while at Puerto Varas lake, Llanquihue and Osorno Volcano provide breathtaking views. Time your visit to coincide with Festival de la Lluvia (Rain Festival) in mid-June for colourful parades, performances and music. For stargazers, there’s no better place for constellation-watching than the Atacama desert or the Elqui Valley.

Winter is also a good time to visit Machu Picchu, but this is peak season, so brace for crowds. Like the pyramids of Giza, the first sight of the Inca citadel is breathtaking, crowds notwithstanding. Once that’s done, take a peek at Peru’s other captivating riches. Lima has a vibrant cultural scene with cafes, restaurants, music and performances. If you happen to be here at the end of July, revel in the country’s independence day celebrations, Fiestas Patrias. Contrast that with a trip to Lake Titicaca, a scenic freshwater lake that is home to several communities who live on “floating islands". Nature lovers can visit the Peruvian Amazon; the best way to access it is from Puerto Maldonado, which is close to the Tambopata National Reserve. See macaws, river otters and caimans, go for an Amazon river cruise and tread high over the jungle on a canopy walk. And for those who love tales of ancient civilizations, take a short flight to see the Nazca lines—massive geoglyphs carved into the ground by pre-Incan people and best viewed from the air.

And then there’s Brazil, the largest country on the continent, with its most notable feature being the Amazon basin in the north and its cultural capital Rio de Janeiro in the south-east, which hosts several winter festivals, carnivals and beachside extravaganzas and is a good place to wind up the South American journey.

Middle earth magic: New Zealand

Throughout two weeks of travelling across New Zealand, from Auckland in the north of North Island to Stewart Island, off the southern coast of South Island, I see stunning landscapes and seascapes. The area around Queenstown is especially beautiful with snowy peaks and slopes that offer a host of adventure activities, including extreme sports such as heli-skiing. The relative isolation means it is home to unique biodiversity. After the drive to see fur seals, I join a group of strangers to go kiwi-chasing on Stewart Island on a pitch-dark night. But nothing prepares me for the merging of real and reel at Hobbiton Movie Set near Auckland, the land of The Lord of the Rings.

More of Middle Earth comes alive in the Otago region. When the beauty gets overwhelming, the thermal springs and baths of Rotorua offer comforting refuge. In the Otago region, I cycle on an ancient path through breathtaking hills and valleys and then sample some of the best New Zealand wines on a wine trail. The sprits are lifted some more when night falls and millions of stars dazzle against a dark sky—among the clearest on the planet owing to its pristine atmosphere.

Winter down under: Australia

Standing on a pier in Cairns, off the coast of northern Queensland, on a bright June morning a few years ago, a thick coat and scarf barely offer protection from the steady breeze blowing from the Coral Sea. It is a relief to clamber aboard a large catamaran. An hour later when it docks mid-sea at a large pontoon, it is colder and the wind is stronger. It feels crazy to change into a wetsuit, shivering and teeth clattering. The discomfort of the first contact with water (which feels much warmer than expected) is forgotten as the wondrous underwater treasures of the Great Barrier Reef reveal themselves: spectacularly coloured and shaped corals, clownfish, angelfish, groupers, wrasse, giant clams, sponges, crustaceans and many other creatures that I can’t identify or remember. “This is the best season to see the reef," says Ros, my guide. “People prefer summer for beach vacations but winter (June to August/September) is the best time to be in Australia."

Australia is far too large to attempt in one trip, so it is best to cherry-pick areas or experiences. Winter is largely mild in the cities and cold in the highlands and in the southern part of the country. Outside of the cities, Australian wildlife (kangaroos, wombats, echidnas, koalas) is more active during winter. Several nature reserves are dotted across the country, but Kangaroo Island is a forested area spread over 4,500 sq. km and is home to an astonishing diversity of wildlife, including wallabies, sea lions, fur seals, echidnas, possums, goanna and a host of birds. On Phillip Island, stay till dusk for the parade of fairy penguins. On the mainland, Kakadu National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is the largest at over 20,000 sq. km and has rich wildlife, dramatic waterfalls, beautiful hiking trails, and ancient Aboriginal sites.

Island-hopping

If tackling a large country seems daunting, little island getaways are a good alternative.

Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands off the African coast, has stunning beaches, forest trails amidst granite cliffs, craft bazaars and open-air food markets, water activities such as snorkeling, scuba and kayaking. Visit vehicle-free, bicycle-friendly La Digue, and go to Praslin for national parks, giant Seychelles turtles and ancient coco de mer palm trees.

Madagascar is not just the stuff of animated movies; from April onwards, rains take a break and temperatures dip. Be a beach bum, discover new birds at the Masoala National Park, or say hello to baby lemurs at Isalo National Park and Berenty Reserve.

Mauritius beaches are legendary, but get a dose of cultural heritage at the Le Morne village, hike to the tip Le Morne Brabant mountain, frolic under the roaring Chamarel waterfall and tramp through the Ebony Forest Reserve. Don’t miss Chamarel’s Seven Coloured Earth, a series of rainbow-coloured volcanic dunes.

Réunion Island, tucked between Madagascar and Mauritius, has a French influence and is known for the volcanic slopes of Piton de la Fournaise, thunderous waterfalls at Trou de Fer, and the beautiful Route des Tamarins.

A whale of a time

The southern hemisphere’s winter (May-November) is heaven for marine wildlife lovers as whales make their annual migration. Near Australia, tens of thousands of these majestic mammals start their journey north from their Southern Ocean feeding grounds. The best places to see humpbacks, southern right whales and occasional orcas are along the coasts of Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia. Rarer species such as blue whales and sperm whales can be spotted in Western Australia, near Perth. In New Zealand, the Southern Hemisphere Whale Sanctuary near Kaikoura is perfect to see humpbacks, sperm whales and orcas. The coast near Cape Town and Hermanus in South Africa offers glimpses of humpbacks and southern right whales from June onwards. Off the South American coast, humpbacks abound in the southern Chilean fjords while Puerto Madryn in Argentina is the ideal location for viewing southern right whales and orcas. Southern whales are relatively calm and can be seen from the beach or on a boat or kayak tour.

