From Botswana to New Zealand, travel to the southern hemisphere this summer

While Australia and New Zealand come to mind immediately when the southern hemisphere is mentioned, almost a third of the continent of Africa lies below the equator. Summer is the peak season but is hot, muggy and uncomfortable. Winter is a mild, dry season from June to August and the best time for wildlife safaris. Located at the tip of the continent, South Africa enjoys the most recall—Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, cricket—and it has a varied landscape. “South Africa is among the most beautiful countries. Cape Town, Hermanus and the Garden Route are very popular," says Piyush Jain of the Mumbai-based Jain and Jain Travels. A good place to start is at Cape Town, situated between mountains and the sea. Take a cable car up to Table Mountain, go penguin-watching or wander around vineyards and sample South African wines. Then, take the Garden Route, a 300km stretch starting from the Western Cape and ending at Storms River. The road passes through verdant forests and wilderness, but also skirts lakes, lagoons, mountains, villages and picture-postcard railway stations. It is among the most ecologically rich areas, so stop periodically to listen to at least 300 species of birds in the forests. Of course, there’s no visiting South Africa without a safari. Both Kruger National Park and Madikwe Game Reserve are several hours away by road from Johannesburg, but winter is ideal since the chance of spotting the big five (leopard, lion, rhino, elephant and buffalo) are higher.