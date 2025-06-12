Travel: A walk around Karlovy Vary, a Czech spa town

During peak season, the street swirls with tourists but on a pleasant weekday afternoon at the end of April, it isn’t crowded at all. The river bends once more and in the crook is the first of the colonnades, Vridelni Kolonada (Hot Spring Colonnade), my first encounter with the spring water. Made of glass and concrete, the colonnade is relatively new and is dedicated to Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. And for good reason: it houses the most spectacular of Karlovy Vary’s geysers, the Pramen Vřídlo, which shoots up 10m. At over 73 degrees Celsius, it is also one of the hottest of the springs. Inside the structure, the vapours are denser and tickle the nose and I hastily exit the building. Further ahead are two of the town’s most beautiful and iconic buildings built around the springs. Mlynska Kolonada (Mill Colonnade) is a neo-Renaissance building from the late 19th century; it is a longish structure stretching for more 120m and held up by over a hundred Corinthian columns. The ornate architecture encases five springs that spurt water at temperatures ranging from 53 degrees Celsius to 65 degrees Celsius. “They are not as bad as the first one," Natalie says.