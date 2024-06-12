Summer travel: Tourist destinations that should not be on your list
SummaryA subjective list of popular but less than picture-perfect destinations you should avoid while planning your next vacation
When people travel once or twice a year, they come back with great memories and even more enthusiastic recommendations for where to go and what to do. But when one travels all the time, as I do, one often ends up in places one wouldn’t rather be in. It could be because the place is far too expensive, too crowded, too sleazy, has little to offer, feels too much like home or for reasons of safety. Some places are just unidimensional and outright boring.
This, by no means, is a definitive list as each traveller will have their own never-visit-again spots in different parts of the world. Learning from your own mistakes is well and good, but it eats into your limited vacation time (which could be spent in a place better suited to you).
Here is a purely subjective list of popular but less-than-picture perfect places to avoid while planning your next holiday.