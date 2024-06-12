Summer travel: Tourist destinations that should not be on your list

When people travel once or twice a year, they come back with great memories and even more enthusiastic recommendations for where to go and what to do. But when one travels all the time, as I do, one often ends up in places one wouldn’t rather be in. It could be because the place is far too expensive, too crowded, too sleazy, has little to offer, feels too much like home or for reasons of safety. Some places are just unidimensional and outright boring.