The summer season taught us to slow down
Sandip Roy 6 min read 20 Apr 2025, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryThe bright spots were few and far between during the summer months, but the hot season's unexpected gift was time
Last week I was looking for fresh peas in my market in Kolkata.
“Peas now?" the vegetable seller asked me with a look of surprise. “Peas are gone. It’s time for potol (parwal) now. It’s summer."
I was disappointed. My recipe would have to make do with frozen peas, which are not half as sweet as the fresh ones. But I was also not unhappy. At a time when cauliflowers and bell peppers and potol or pointed gourds are available year round, it’s good to actually feel one season give way to another.
